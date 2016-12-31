New Year’s Eve 2016: Getting around Montreal

If you’re planning on celebrating New Year’s Eve in Montreal, you might want to give some thought on how to get to and from those festivities.

If the turnout is as good as last year, some 70,000 revellers could hit Place Jacques-Cartier in the Old Port for Merry Montreal’s annual outdoor concert and countdown to midnight.

Finding parking in those conditions could prove difficult, if not impossible.

Public transit

To make things easier, the Société de transports de Montreal (STM) is offering all-night metro service at current fares.

Between regular service hours, the interval of the train arrivals will vary from 13 to 22 minutes depending on the line.

The STM said adapted transport will also be available but reservations are required and must be made 24 hours ahead of travel time.

Nez Rouge

For those who decide to take their car into town only to realize they may have indulged more than they were planning to, Opération Nez Rouge will get you home safely.

To find a designated driver in your area call #RedNose, in Montreal call 514-256-2510.

For more information consult the Nez Rouge website.

Taxis and ride-sharing

The other option is to hail a cab or call an Uber.

Uber is warning its users to be prepared for a price surge. During periods of high demand, fares increase according to an algorithm and in compliance with Quebec regulations.

Uber spoksperson Jean-Christophe de Le Rue said in a written statement that demand is expected to be at its highest between midnight and 3 a.m. ET.

To avoid a nasty surprises, users will be notified of higher than usual prices and will need to confirm in app whether they agree to pay the rate.

De Le Rue recommends checking back with the app if amount is out of your price range.

He also suggested users share rides, adding the fare could be split directly in the app.

Finally, De Le Rue said it was important to make sure riders got into the right car.

“Double check the car’s model and license plate in the app before you hop in your ride, and confirm it’s your driver by asking for their name and looking at their picture,” he said.

Whether you plan on bussing it, cabbing it or walking, have a safe and happy New Year.