4 people injured after driver flees traffic stop, collides with van in Brampton: SIU

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after four people were injured when police say a driver fled a traffic stop and caused a two vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.

The Special Investigation Unit said a Peel Regional Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the Kennedy Road and Queen Street area just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the vehicle then fled the area and collided with a cargo van at the Rutherford Road North and Vodden Street intersection shortly after.

The 26-year-old male driver was taken to hospital in serious condition, while his 26-year-old male passenger was also injured and hospitalized.

Two men in the cargo van, a 61-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, were also taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

A subject officer, two witness officers, six investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstruction officer have been assigned to the investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.