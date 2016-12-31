Elder scores OT winner as Swift Current Broncos edge Saskatoon Blades 3-2

Kaden Elder scored the winner 2:11 into overtime as the Swift Current Broncos edged the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 Friday.

Max Lajoie, on the power play, and Kole Gable found the back of the net in the second period for Swift Current (20-11-7). Travis Child made 21 saves.

Josh Paterson, on the power play, and Lukus MacKenzie gave the Blades (14-20-5) a 2-0 lead. Brock Hamm stopped 32 shots.

Saskatoon will host the Broncos on Jan.1 at SaskTel Centre.

