December 31, 2016 11:39 am
Updated: December 31, 2016 11:45 am

Elder scores OT winner as Swift Current Broncos edge Saskatoon Blades 3-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Swift Current Broncos edged the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 in overtime on Friday at the Credit Union iPlex.

Max Lajoie, on the power play, and Kole Gable found the back of the net in the second period for Swift Current (20-11-7). Travis Child made 21 saves.

Josh Paterson, on the power play, and Lukus MacKenzie gave the Blades (14-20-5) a 2-0 lead. Brock Hamm stopped 32 shots.

Saskatoon will host the Broncos on Jan.1 at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

