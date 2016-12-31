472 tickets handed out in Winnipeg residential parking ban

WINNIPEG – The city handed out 472 tickets during the recent residential parking ban.

The ban was lifted this morning after being put in place to deal with the major dump of snow on Boxing Day.

Crews are continuing to clear high piles of snow that are restricting sight lines at intersections and continuing to plow sidewalks on major streets followed by secondary routes.

Back lanes plowing has been completed.

The annual snow route parking ban remains in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. until March 1.

The city says more than 26,000 people have downloaded the Know Your Zone app which tells Winnipeggers when they’re street is set to be plowed.