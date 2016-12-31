Canada
December 31, 2016 11:52 am

Montreal North fire leaves 1 woman dead

Annabelle Olivier

Police investigate a fatal fire in Montreal North that killed one woman Friday evening. Dec. 30, 2016.

A 57-year-old woman is dead after a fire in a residential building in Montreal North Friday evening.

The fire broke out at around 9:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor unit of an apartment building located on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard East, near Langelier Boulevard.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and damage was limited to the one unit.

It was only after the fire was contained that crews discovered the body of the victim.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montreal police spokesperson Danny Lacoursière said investigators believe the fire could be smoking-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

