Vancouver apartment fire forces 30 people out into the cold

It’s a sad end to the year for at least 30 people forced out of their homes by a fire at a Vancouver apartment building.



Crews responded to a fire at a three-storey building on Barclay Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.



The fire began in a second-floor unit’s bathroom ceiling where it quickly spread to the upstairs unit and roof.



Investigators are working to determine a cause, but initial reports suggest it was an electrical fire.



Residents are now waiting to see when they can return home.



“Our crews encountered some heavy smoke and fire in the ceiling area – they’ve knocked it down,” Vancouver Fire Rescue Service Battalion Chief Ken Abel said.



“All the victims are out and there is no report of any injuries at this time.”