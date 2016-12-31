Canada
December 31, 2016 8:38 am

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in crosswalk

Kim Smith By Reporter  Global News

Police officers investigate after a 59-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at 52 Street & Temple Drive NE.

Global News
A A

A 59-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary.

The collision happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in a crosswalk at 52 Street and Temple Drive.

Police said the woman was struck by a westbound vehicle turning south onto 52 Street.

The traffic unit shut down the intersection for several hours to investigate.

Investigators said speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police haven’t said whether charges will be laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 403-567-4000.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
52 Street
Calgary Police
Crosswalk
Pedestrian
Pedestrian Collision
Temple Drive
woman struck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News