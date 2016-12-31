Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in crosswalk

A 59-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary.

The collision happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in a crosswalk at 52 Street and Temple Drive.

Police said the woman was struck by a westbound vehicle turning south onto 52 Street.

The traffic unit shut down the intersection for several hours to investigate.

Investigators said speed and alcohol are not considered factors. Police haven’t said whether charges will be laid.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call police at 403-567-4000.