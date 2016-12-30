Crime
December 30, 2016 8:21 pm

Guelph police officer charged with assault after September incident

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of a Guelph Police Service logo.

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
A A

GUELPH, Ont. – A Guelph, Ont., police officer is facing an assault charge arising from an incident on Sept. 19.

Police say it’s alleged the officer assaulted a person while taking them into custody.

They say as a result of an investigation by an external police service, Const. Corey McArthur was arrested on Friday and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Officials say McArthur, a 15-year veteran of the Guelph police, has been assigned to administrative duties and is to appear in court on Feb. 10.

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Corey McArthur
Crime
Guelph Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News