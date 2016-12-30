Airdrie pulls together to save Festival of Lights

December brought a dark start for the annual Festival of Lights display in Airdrie – but the month is wrapping up on a bright note, thanks to a lot of community support in the small city just north of Calgary.

“It’s a huge relief for us,” festival organizer Michelle Pirzek said “It was really iffy, for sure.”

Bitterly cold weather throughout the first half of December shut down the volunteer-run event for several nights, and crowds were sparse when they could open.

Along with a $50,000 bill for a new lighting system, it had organizers worried this year could be the festival’s last.

But the crowds returned as the weather warmed up, and local businesses and families came through with donations totalling about $30,000.

That’s enough to keep it going next holiday season, which will be the festival’s 22nd year in Airdrie.

Pirzek is encouraged by the community support.

“They’ve really stepped up and we’re so grateful. Airdrie is famous for that – when times are tough, people stand behind their community”.

The Festival of Lights wraps up for this season with two final nights – Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31.