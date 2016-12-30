Stranded skiers resuced from chair lift at Edmonton-area ski hill

Several skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued Friday afternoon after the chair lift broke down at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort just outside Edmonton.

Rescue crews could be seen helping stranded skiers down from the chair lift just after 4 p.m. Harnesses and cables were used to bring skiers back down to safety.

At this time it’s not known what caused the chair lift to stall.

Video captured from the Global 1 news helicopter shortly before 4:30 p.m. showed skiers using other parts of the hill that can be accessed through other lifts.

Staff at the ski hill said everyone was brought down to the ground safely. They said the rescue went well as they had just practiced last week.

The chair hill was back up and running shortly after 5 p.m.

