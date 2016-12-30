Designated Driver companies another way to get home on New Year’s Eve

WINNIPEG — Companies offering designated driver services on New Year’s Eve can be another way for Winnipeggers to get home if they’ve had too much to drink.

“We’ll drive their car home for them and they can pay us in cash or credit when they arrive at their destination,” said Sarah Tait with Assurance Designated Drivers.

RELATED: What is open and closed in Winnipeg over the holidays

Tait’s company is one of several in Winnipeg that will pick up a client’s car and drive the client home in it.

Their main goal is to make it easier for people to avoid drinking and driving.

“We’ve served over 500 people this year, just taking impaired drivers off the road, so we want to exceed that for the coming year and for new year’s we want to make a difference,” said Tait.

RELATED: Part of River Trail could open by New Year’s Eve

There are also other, cheaper ways to get home on New Year’s Eve.

Winnipeg Transit is free starting at 7 p.m., Operation Red Nose will be responding to calls and taxis are an option.