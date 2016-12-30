Stay away from drugs this New Year’s Eve, warnings urge

Potential drug users are being warned to stay away from illicit substances this New Year’s Eve, due to the high risk of a fentanyl overdose.

Fraser Health is warning people who use drugs to not use them alone and to have an overdose prevention plan.

B.C. Coroners Service suggests anyone who might be tempted to use drugs, should refrain out of caution.

“If there’s any way to avoid doing illicit drugs this weekend, avoid doing them. Any time doing them is risky, but it’s so much more risky now,” Barb McLintock from the Coroners Service told Global News sister-station CKNW.

“If you’re not addicted to the point where you have to do them, just don’t. Enjoy your nice glass of wine to celebrate the New Year.”

Aside from those people addicted to opioids, anyone who uses party drugs should be wary.

“We used to talk about knowing your source. You can’t know your source anymore because your source doesn’t know his or her source.”

McLintock is referring to the B.C. government’s Know Your Source campaign, which began when fentanyl first surfaced on the streets.

It warned that fentanyl is now being mixed into cocaine, oxycodone, heroin, crystal meth, and possibly other drugs.

Since then, hundreds of people have died from the illicit drugs and thousands have overdosed.

To help save lives, Vancouver Coastal Health announced Friday the opening of its fifth overdose prevention site on the Downtown Eastside. The space was donated by EllisDon Construction and Boxx Modular Canada and replaces a pop-up tent that opened in September.

It will be staffed 12 hours a day, seven days a week to supervise drug users and offer overdose aid and support.