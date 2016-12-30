Canada-wide warrant issued for high risk sex offender

Rainie James Semple, also known as Rene James Everett, 43, is a convicted sex offender and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole revocation. He failed to return for curfew Thursday.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is asking for help finding Semple who is considered a high risk to re-offend in a “sexual and/or violent manner” according to a news release.

He is described as being 5’7″, weighing 163 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a panther on his right forearm, a heart on his left hand and the letters R.E. on his right hand. A two inch round scar is on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information regarding Semple’s whereabouts are asked to contact RCMP, Winnipeg Police Service or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.