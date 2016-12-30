Ringing in 2017 in Winnipeg: the endless options

WINNIPEG — From fine dining, to a mystery location, all the way to physical activity, there’s an option for everyone to ring in the new year.

2017 is just around the corner and there are options on just how to ring it in, for those who are still looking.

The Happiness Hotel is hosting a mystery location party somewhere in Winnipeg. The location was revealed on Global News Thursday at 6 p.m. to be Fairmont Hotel.

The event will have five rooms to explore, each with a different activity. The rooms will include activities from a dance floor, to henna tattoos, and even a 1920’s movie.

The RBC Convention Centre will be home to its annual new years celebration. This year the theme will be winter elegance and the party will take place in the newest ballroom welcoming over 1,000 people for food, dance, and a winter elegance experience.

The event includes a dance floor, an indoor form of fireworks, a view of the city, and five warming huts brought in from The Forks.

The Forks will have an all day free event for anyone and everyone. Including fireworks at 8 p.m. and again at midnight. Horse drawn wagon rides and ice skating, along with musical performances are also on the list of activities available to everyone.

Now, if a party, fireworks, and dancing isn’t for you, then you have another option. The Winnipeg Jets will take on the New York Islanders at the MTS Centre at 6 p.m.