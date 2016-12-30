Severely burned pit bull cross needs expensive 24/7 medical care

A severely burned pit bull cross named Isabelle is now fighting for her life at Richmond Animal Hospital after surviving a fire just before Christmas.

Isabelle was living in a trailer home on River Road in Richmond with her owner and another dog when it caught fire on Dec. 20.

The other dog escaped unharmed but Isabelle suffered second-degree burns to her paws, belly, chest and face.

Her injuries were so bad her owner turned her over to the Richmond Animal Protection Society (RAPS) as they were unable to afford her treatment.

RAPS took her to the animal hospital where CEO Eyal Lichtmann said she is now receiving 24/7 care.

“She’s under exceptional care,” he said. “She’s on pain medication but when they wear off she howls in pain so it’s good that she’s here and can be monitored constantly.”

The vet bills for the seven-year-old dog are adding up and RAPS is hoping the public can help.

“She is receiving constant fluids and is being fed through an IV,” said Lichtmann.

He added it’s still touch-and-go and they don’t know at this stage if Isabelle is going to make it.

But they are hopeful.

“She’s just the sweetest girl,” Lichtmann said.

To donate to help Isabelle, click here.