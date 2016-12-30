Founder of Meals on Wheels in Cowansville celebrates 100th birthday

After a life full of helping others, Régina Lapointe’s 100th birthday was a time for celebration.

However, it wasn’t the only thing being reflected upon. The family also gathered to celebrate Lapointe’s many years of community work.

She founded Meals on Wheels in Cowansville and still volunteers at the organization once a week.

“I don’t really realize it’s 100 years,” Lapointe said.

Having lived for a century she’s seen a lot of changes in her life.

“My father never had no car,” Lapointe said. “We always had to go with horses.”

That hasn’t stopped her from adapting with the times as she now reads from an iPad.

“I never thought of saying ‘well, before it was like this.’ As life goes on I just keep on going with it,” Lapointe said.

It’s an attitude that some in her family say has helped her in life.

“She’s just not afraid of doing new things, not afraid of the change,” Hugues Lapointe, Lapointe’s grandson, said.

Lapointe attributes her long life to good health and her volunteer work.

“In everything she does she’s always very selfless, trying to give back to others,” Hugues Lapointe said.