Halifax NYE transportation: cab companies busy, public transit free

If you need a ride home on New Year’s Eve in Halifax, it’s time to start planning for it.

“We have been anticipating this night for about a month now,” said Justin Ghosn, CEO of Yellow Cab.

He said it’s one of the busiest days of the year for cab companies, and some people have already booked trips for Saturday.

“Obviously, with such high call volumes, there are going to be longer than normal wait times,” said Ghosn, adding that his customers can see where their forthcoming cabs are on a map via an app.

Public transit options

Halifax Transit will offer free bus and ferry service starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with several routes ending service at a later hour.

“Bus routes and the Alderney ferry will extend their service later into the evening to ensure that our passengers have a safe trip home after ringing in the new year,” read a press release issued by the transit authority.

Ride offers on Kijiji

On Kijiji‘s Halifax page, several people are offering to provide car rides that night for money.

“Safety is the top priority for us, and we encourage people to always err on the side of caution,” said Breton Murphy, a spokesperson for the municipality.

He said people should stick to driving services from people with the proper licenses because, among other reasons, those drivers have to go through a criminal background check and have their cars inspected.

Prepare if you plan to drink

Halifax Regional Police recommend that people planning to drink make proper arrangements, such as sleeping over – if possible – at the residence they go to or enjoying the night with a designated driver.

“Just because you’ve stopped drinking, doesn’t mean that you’re going to be good to drive shortly thereafter. The alcohol stays in your system, as do the effects of the alcohol, for quite a long time,” said Const. Dianne Penfound, media relations officer for the police.