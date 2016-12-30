Snow possible for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley on New Year’s Eve

It looks like snow is on the way for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this New Year’s Eve.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says after a break in the weather systems on Friday, things will change again on Saturday.

A new system from the northwest will bring rain and snow to the South Coast Saturday afternoon, meaning snow will fall in the interior.

In the Lower Mainland, higher elevations will see some wet snow Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Madryga says as it gets closer to midnight, there is also the chance of snow in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

And then it’s going to get cold.

Madryga says Arctic air will follow beginning on Sunday, ushering in a stretch of several very cold, but mostly clear days and nights through most of the first week of 2017. Temperatures will drop to the -5 to -10 degree range each night in Metro Vancouver, with highs struggling to only near zero.