3 charged after high risk SWAT search warrant

Two men and a woman have been charged after a SWAT operation that shut down parts of Regina’s Core neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Patrol, Canine, Crisis Negotiators and SWAT members were deployed around 1 p.m. to execute a high risk search warrant at a residence on the 2000 block of Broder Street.

The operation was the result of an ongoing investigation and lasted nearly five hours. Several people were cleared from the house. Officers also recovered one firearm and a small quantity of methamphetamine. Three individuals were arrested without additional incident.

Thirty-three-year old Conridge Jerard Desjarlais is charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm and Posession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Orders. Desjarlais made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Thirty-three-year-old Eldon Michael Cyr is charged with Failure to Comply with Probation Order, Failure to Comply with Undertaking and Possession of a Scheduled Substance. Cyr will make his first court appearance on February 6.

Thirty-two-year-old Lana Marie Zerr is charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance and will appear in court on February 7.