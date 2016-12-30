Suspicious vehicle call leads to 3 arrests, weapons charges

Three Regina men are facing multiple criminal charges after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made on Wednesday.

Regina police were dispatched to check out a suspicious vehicle on the 3600 block of Green Marsh Crescent just after 2 p.m. Upon seeing the officers, the vehicle left the area but was seen shortly after and pulled over on the 800 block of Elphinstone Street.

Three men exited the vehicle and surrendered to police custody without incident. Officers found a loaded firearm inside the vehicle and ammunition on one of the individuals.

Nineteen-year-old Georges Salumu and Ruben Charles Jacob and Skylar Frances Orion Deschambault, both 18 years of age, are facing a multitude of charges, including Break Enter & Commit, Careless Use of Firearm and Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.

All three men made their first court appearance on their respective charges Thursday afternoon.