Halifax Water takes special precautions ahead of Herring Cove Polar Bear Dip

A Halifax utility has taken special precautions to keep Halifax harbour bacteria levels within swimming guidelines ahead of the annual New Years Day plunge into Herring Cove.

READ MORE: Hardy Nova Scotians dive into 2016 with ice-cold dip

Halifax Water shut off its ultra-violet lights – the final component in the wastewater treatment process – in November at four of its plants as part of a pilot project to save money on energy bills over the winter.

The utility’s Kenda MacKenzie says those lights were turned back on Dec. 19 in anticipation of the annual Herring Cove Polar Bear Dip, which usually draws about 200 people to the community just outside Halifax.

But MacKenzie says tests conducted before the lights were turned back on showed bacteria levels were within swimming guidelines, and tests conducted Thursday say the same.

READ MORE: Halifax harbour bacteria ‘zapper’ to be shut off Tuesday

She says the move was more about giving polar bear swimmers extra reassurance that it is safe to plunge into the harbour on Sunday.

This is the 23rd year of the Herring Cove Polar Bear Dip – in which people young and old jump from a wharf in the community two-by-two into the frigid waters.