‘Almost got my jugular vein’: Hunter describes being attacked by massive bear

A North Carolina hunter was sent to hospital after coming face-to-face with a massive black bear during a hunt earlier this week.

Mike Wilson was in the woods with friends and his hunting dogs when he encountered the 390-lb. bear.

“The bear was coming up the hill, and I was coming down the hill,” Wilson told WLOS, a local television station.

Wilson shot at the massive animal, but it failed to slow the bear.

Wilson said he was attempting to reload his gun when the bear lunged at him.

“It just overrun me and knocked me down the hill,” Wilson recalled.

The bear struck Wilson across the face, cutting him and leaving a large bruise in the shape of its paw. The animal also killed one of Wilson’s hunting dogs and injured another two before running off.

Wilson was rushed to hospital 30 minutes away where he received medical attention, including 30 stitches to close the wounds left by the bear.

“[The bear] almost got my jugular vein,” Wilson said following the attack.

Another hunter in the group was able to locate the bear and kill it.

Calvin Wilson, a cousin of the injured hunter, said he had never seen an attack like this one in his 50 years of hunting.

“Never. Never heard of it,” he told WLOS.

Wilson was released from hospital and rejoined his hunting group to help skin and clean of the bear.