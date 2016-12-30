Edmonton police lay 18 charges against man connected to human trafficking

A 24-year-old man is facing 18 charges connected to human trafficking.

On Dec. 7, Edmonton police said officers received information that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the area of 154 Street and 111 Avenue.

Police said an investigation led them to believe an 18-year-old woman had allegedly been assaulted and trafficked by Omar Abdi Ahmed.

Six charges were laid against Ahmed in connection to the incident, including human trafficking, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a call in the area of 38 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard about a report of an assault.

Edmonton police said officers found a 20-year-old woman who was also allegedly trafficked by Ahmed.

Ahmed is facing an additional 12 charges in connection to that incident.

“I encourage anyone who has been approached by Ahmed or feels they have been trafficked or exploited by him to contact police as soon as possible,” Vice Unit Acting Staff Sgt. Melanie Grace said.

Investigators believe Ahmed may have trafficked other women in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

He may have used social media to approach women, police said.