Civic rates increases for Saskatoon customers in the new year

Here are some of the civic rate and service fee changes coming to Saskatoon customers in the new year.

The following come into effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017:

Power

City council approved an overall electrical rate increase of 3.5 per cent for Saskatoon Light & Power customers. For the average residential customer, this will mean a monthly increase of around four dollars.

Water

There will be a 9.5 per cent increase in water and wastewater rates.

Property Taxes

The property tax increase for 2017 was finalized by city council at 3.89 per cent.

Landfill

Entrance fees will increase three dollars to $15 per visit. General tipping and special handling will stay the same.

Recycling programs

Residential and multi-unit recycling fees will increase slightly to $5.39 and $2.81, respectively.

Pet license changes coming into effect on Feb. 1, 2017

Cats:

Spayed/neutered: $16.50 ($0.50 increase);

Non-spayed/neutered: $33 ($1 increase); and

Juvenile (under one year): $16.50 ($0.50 increase).

Dogs:

Spayed/neutered: $28 ($1 increase);

Non-spayed/neutered: $56 ($2 increase); and

Juvenile: $28 ($1 increase).

Legalizing Existing Suites (LES) program change on March 1, 2017

LES occupancy permit fees increase by $250 to $1,750.

Parks, recreation and attractions

There are various rate and fee changes coming to locations like indoor rinks, golf courses and the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo in 2017. Please go here for the complete list.

There are no changes to the following: