What’s happening in Saskatoon on New Year’s Eve

There are a lot of activities taking place in Saskatoon on New Year’s Eve. Here are some of the events taking place.

One of the biggest events is YXE NYE 150, taking place downtown at Kiwanis Park.

The outdoor winter party will kick off the local celebrations for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The party starts at 5 p.m. CT and is highlighted by fireworks set to go off at 8:17 p.m. (20:17).

There will be a NYE House Party at Prairieland Park.

Codie Prevost will be playing and DJ Anchor will be spinning party tunes.

Doors to what is billed as Saskatoon’s largest house party open at 9 p.m.

At the Remai Arts Centre, Danza Morena will be hosting its 14th annual Latin New Year’s Eve celebration. Doors to Latin NYE Fiesta open at 10:30 p.m.

Rosie & the Riveters will be hosting an all-age event at the Broadway Theatre.

Eliza Mary Doyle, Belle Plaine, and Megan Nash will also be performing at A Very Vintage New Year’s Eve.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. People are encouraged to dress up in vintage clothing and party like its 1949.

For those looking for laughs on New Year’s Eve, comedians Mike Harrison and Joel Jeffrey will be performing at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club at the Park Town Hotel.

The night starts with a buffet dinner at 8:30 p.m. and ends with a dance running until closing time.

And a reminder that Saskatoon Transit rides are free New Year’s Eve starting at 5 p.m. and running until 2:45 a.m.