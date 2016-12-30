Regina police looking for hammer wielding suspect, believed to be responsible for two armed robberies

Police are investigating two robberies after a suspect armed with a hammer threatened a driver and a business owner.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Broad Street following a report of a robbery.

A suspect armed with a hammer approached a vehicle and demanded the driver get out. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle. The driver was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 20-30 years-old, with a thin build and light coloured hair. He was wearing a toque, blue jeans and a dark jacket.

Police are also investigating a second incident that is believed to be related. Within minutes of the first robbery, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Broad Street North.

According to police, a suspect entered a business armed with a hammer and demanded money. The suspect snatched the cash register and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect and his getaway vehicle match the description from the initial robbery. No further information is available at this time.

Police are also investigating a separate and unrelated armed robbery that occurred around 3 a.m. Friday morning in the 3900 block of Albert Street.

Officers say two male suspects wearing dark clothing, one armed with a knife, entered a business and demanded money. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and fortunately, no employees were injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding any of these crimes is asked to contact authorities.