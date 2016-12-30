Kamloops RCMP investigating homicide after complaint of fight

Kamloops RCMP is now investigating a homicide after officers received complaint of a fight early this morning.

They were called to the 400-block of Tranquille Road on the North Shore at 2:49 a.m. and found a man unconscious on the ground.

BC Ambulance was called but the man died at the scene.

The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Kamloops RCMP says there were several witnesses to this event and they encourage those people to come forward as soon as possible.