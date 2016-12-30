Saskatoon weather outlook: return of bitter cold on the horizon

Saskatoon and area got between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Friday morning, making the commute to work a mess. However the worst is over. Environment Canada ended the snowfall warning for Saskatoon around 11:00 a.m.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

An Alberta Clipper is moving across the Prairies today, leaving heavy snowfall in it’s tracks. Most of the accumulation will fall in the morning with wind gusts up to 50 km/h, reducing visibility to less than one kilometre on highways.

Temperatures will stay steady today near -10. The cloudy morning conditions will begin to clear late in the afternoon.

Tonight

Overnight it’ll be mostly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low -12. Wind northwest at 20 km/h.

Saturday – New Year’s Eve

It’s going to be a cloudy last day of 2016, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -7.

Periods of snow are expected overnight so if you’re going out to celebrate the New Year make sure to have a safe drive home! Low -17, but it’s going to feel more like -24 with the windchill so bundle up.

Sunday – Happy New Year!

The first day of 2017 will be bright and sunny with a high of -14. With windchill it’s going to feel more like -23.

Overnight it’s going to be clear with a low of -20.

Monday

If you have the day off work, get out and enjoy the bright and sunny weather, but make sure to dress warm. The high is going to be -19, but with windchill it’s going to feel more like -23.

Overnight temperatures are going to dip down to -28. Clear night sky.

Tuesday

Tuesday through Thursday will have very stable and cold conditions.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected, but a chilly daytime high of -21. Feeling more like -29 with windchill.

Overnight it’s going to be clear, with a low of -25.

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud with a high of -21, feeling more like -27 with windchill.

Overnight it’s going to be clear, with a low of -25.

Thursday

Mainly sunny with a high of -21, feeling more like – 23 with windchill.

Overnight it’s going to be clear, with a low of -23.

Your Saskatchewan

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Scott Aspinall in Pilot Butte.