How to ring in the New Year in Regina

There are plenty of fun-filled activities for the whole family planned for Saturday, as Queen City residents get set to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

The City of Regina is kicking off Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations at noon on Saturday, December 31. An outdoor opening ceremony will be held at the Conexus Arts Centre along with the unveiling of an ice sculpture in honour of Canada’s upcoming birthday.

The afternoon will feature multicultural and indigenous performances, a magic show, hands-on science, face painting, ice skating, snowman building and more. Events and activities are scheduled at three different locations, including the Conexus Arts Centre, Saskatchewan Science Centre and Wascana Centre Authority.

A spectacular fireworks display will be set off on the lake in front of the Conexus Arts Centre and will light up the sky beginning at 6 p.m. Free transit will be provided between all three previously mentioned venues at 15 minute intervals from 11:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

For those grownups looking to kick their evenings up a notch, Jess Moskaluke is performing with Chris Henderson at Casino Regina. Doors open at 7:45 p.m., the show starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

New Year’s Eve dinner and dances will be held at various venues across the city including the Victoria Club, Ramada Plaza, Italian Club, Hungarian Club, Bushwakker Brewpub and Malt City.

No matter how you decide to welcome 2017, be sure to plan for a safe ride home. The City of Regina’s Ding in the New Year campaign offers free transit to residents on New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. until 2:15 a.m. on January 1. Operation Red Nose is another free service that will be working to get residents home safely and rides can be arranged by calling 306-949-2400.