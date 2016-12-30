Halifax Port Authority review finds Jim Spatz not in conflict of interest

The Halifax Port Authority says a prominent developer appointed to the port’s board by the federal government is not in a conflict of interest.

In a statement today, the board of directors’ governance committee said it has determined Jim Spatz’s position as chairman and CEO of Southwest Properties did not constitute a conflict.

Board chairman Hector Jacques says the finding comes after a review of best governance practices, federal legislation and policies regarding conflicts and potential conflicts.

He says it was found Spatz is not in a real or perceived conflict of interest in his role as a director, saying the businessman has disclosed his holdings, interests and affiliations.

But, he says Spatz will not be involved in Halifax Port Authority real estate matters, to make sure there is no perception of conflict.

Spatz, a former Montreal emergency-room doctor who has become one of Atlantic Canada’s leading real estate developers, was named to the Halifax Port Authority’s board of directors last May.