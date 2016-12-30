One dead following rollover on Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation
One person is dead following a rollover on the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation in Saskatchewan.
Rosthern RCMP said the rollover happened Friday shortly after 1 a.m. on a grid road just south of Highway 212.
A 34-year-old woman was taken to a Saskatoon hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, was treated at the scene for what police said were minor injuries.
Both are from the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation.
The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.
