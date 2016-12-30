Honda Canada recalling nearly 53,000 Odyssey minivans

Honda Canada said Friday it is recalling 52,710 Odyssey minivans covering model years from 2011 to 2016 as second-row seats may not lock in the event of a crash.

No injuries or crashes have been reported related to this issue, Honda said in a statement. The recall is part of a larger one in the United States involving 634,000 Odyssey minivans.

Honda Canada said vehicle owners affected by the recall will be notified by mail in mid-February. However, the parts to fix this issue will not be available until the spring, Honda said.

Honda is encouraging all owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer as soon as they receive notification from the automaker that replacement parts are available for their vehicles.

Honda owners can also determine if their vehicles will require inspection by going to www.honda.ca/recalls or by calling (888) 9HONDA9.