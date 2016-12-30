Body found in burned-out vehicle in Port Renfrew

Sooke RCMP say the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has been called in after a body was found in a burned-out vehicle in Port Renfrew.

Officers were called to the Pacheedaht First Nation just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 following reports of a burned Pontiac Grand Am.

RCMP say human remains were found inside and they are now working with VIIMCU, the BC Coroners Service, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section to identify the remains.

If anyone has any information about this crime or the whereabouts of a 2004 grey Pontiac Grand Am leading up to this event, contact the Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 and cite file 2016-5948, or if you wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).