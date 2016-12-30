Year in review: 10 stories that moved Manitobans in 2016

A heartbreaking end to a missing Manitoba toddler, a growing opioid crisis across the city and a look at a North End grass roots movement that has since turned into a nationally recognized search group.

As 2016 comes to a close here is a look back at ten of Manitoba’s biggest news stories of the year:

The search for Chase Martens

Two-year-old Chase Martens vanished while playing in his yard in Austin, Man. on March 22.

Hundreds of volunteers joined police in scouring the area near the family farm, about 120 kilometres west of Winnipeg. For five days the search continued on land, from the air and in the water, racing against time and the cold weather.

The distraught parents of Chase make an emotional public plea for any information that might help find their missing son.

On March 26, the body of Chase Martens is found in a creek not far from his home. An autopsy revealed the toddler died from drowning and no foul play was suspected.

Missing teenager, Cooper Nemeth

Cooper Nemeth, 17, went missing after heading to a house party in North Kildonan on the evening of Feb. 13.

Thousands of Winnipeggers spent more than a week scouring the streets for Nemeth, until a resident in the area made a gruesome discovery.

Nemeth’s body was discovered in a garbage bin outside a house on Bayne Crescent on Feb. 20. It was not far from the party where he was last seen.

On Feb. 21, Winnipeg police charged Nicolas Bell-Wright with second-degree murder in the death of Nemeth. His trial has not started yet.

Bear Clan Patrol gains national attention

The Bear Clan Patrol started out with a few volunteers passionate about keeping Winnipeg’s North End a safe neighbourhood, but the group has not become a household name in Manitoba.

In 2016, the search group was involved in high profile searches including 17-year-old Cooper Nemeth, two-year-old Chase Martens and 16-year-old Delaine Copenace.

The group was started in 1992, but after several years began to diminish and eventually went on hiatus. James Favel revived the organization in 2014 in the wake of Tina Fontaine’s murder. The grassroots initiative has grown into an organization that boasts close to 400 members, and has opened chapters in other Canadian cities.

Deadly opioid crisis hit Winnipeg

It’s a deadly drug that has been responsible for multiple fatalities city-wide in 2016. The drugs: fentanyl and carfentanil have hit the streets of Winnipeg and police are calling it a crisis.

Police and health officials say fentanyl poses a serious threat to public safety across North America. The opioid is used as a painkiller for terminally ill cancer patients and is 100 times more powerful than heroin.

There were several high profile opioid related incidents in Winnipeg that caught the public’s attention this year.

On Oct. 21, police found an infant boy in critical condition in a house in the North End, and rushed him to hospital. Police also found residue of what they suspect was the powerful opioid fentanyl in the home. Weeks later, police confirmed the 9-month-old infant was exposed to the deadly drug, carfentanil.

Steinbach pride parade

History was was made in Manitoba in July when thousands of supporters turned out for Steinbach’s first pride parade.

However, it didn’t happen without major controversy. City council did not endorse the event and several elected officials chose not to attend. But many people from across the country and even the U.S. still marched in solidarity with Manitoba’s LGBTQ community. Even Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, sent a message of support.

Tories win election

In April, Manitoba changed governments for the first time this century, as the Progressive Conservatives won the provincial election. The Tories swept southern and central Manitoba and picked up a number of ridings in Winnipeg. The party stole seats from NDP strongholds, such as Brandon East, Riel, Gimli and Seine River.

The party had not been in government in Manitoba since Gary Filmon ruled from 1988 until 1999.

The Tory landslide meant the fall of Greg Selinger, who resigned as the leader of Manitoba’s New Democratic Party the evening of the election. After the election was called, Selinger made a speech to his supporters, saying he took responsibility for the NDP’s massive defeat.

The party finished with their worst showing since 1988.

Number one Jets fan dies

Len Kropioski, also known as ‘Kroppy’ to many, was a Winnipeg Jets super fan and fixture on the scoreboard at the MTS Centre. At every home game he proudly saluted and belted out the national anthem.

On Sept. 13, Kroppy, passed away in Kenora, Ont., at the age of 98.

The Second World War veteran was a season ticket holder since the Jets returned to Winnipeg in 2011. He would drive two-and-a-half hours from Kenora to Winnipeg to watch every home game.

Jets score Laine in draft pick

In June, the Winnipeg Jets selected Finnish forward Patrik Laine with the second overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Winnipeg moved up four spots in the NHL Lottery Draft to earn the second overall choice. The selection is the franchise’s highest pick since the Atlanta Thrashers chose Kari Lehtonen at number two in 2002. It’s the best draft slot for a Winnipeg based team since Dale Hawerchuk went first overall in 1981.

Laine currently leads all rookies in goals.

Heritage Classic takes over

In October, thousands of hockey fans flocked to the city to take in the NHL Heritage Classic, which took place at Investors Group Field.

The Alumni Game, which had dozens of former NHL stars, drew in a crowd of more than 31,000 people, and the Heritage Classic game drew in a crowd of 33,000.

Fans also snapped up Heritage Classic sweaters at stores across the city. Some businesses said their sales jumped 40 per cent thanks to the event.

Wildfire tear through cottage country

The Fort McMurray wildfire forced nearly 90,000 people to flee Canada’s oilsands region while destroying thousands of homes. Here at home, wildfires also raged along the Manitoba-Ontario border.

In May more than 100 people were evacuated from their homes and cabins after the forest fire spread in the area.

The blaze near Beresford Lake, grew to around 50,000 hectares, and most of it is in Ontario.

Further south, the second fire, which covered about 2,800 hectares, sparked the evacuation of the east shore of Caddy Lake.