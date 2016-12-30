Calgary police search for owners of family keepsakes recovered from car prowlings

Police are searching for the owners of family photo albums and other keepsakes after a stolen property investigation in Calgary’s southeast community of Fairview.

“Help us identify and locate the owner of these photo albums as we may have other property that belongs to them as well,” police said in a Thursday Facebook post.

A photo of the box shows candles and photo albums, including a photo of a man holding a baby.

“The male pictured here wearing a unique giraffe print T-shirt appears in many of these photos,” police said.

Investigators believe the stolen items may have been taken during car prowlings in the city’s south.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const .S. McKinnon at 403-428-6600.