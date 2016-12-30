Canada
December 30, 2016 10:59 am

Marvin Rotrand takes over as interim leader for Coalition Montreal

Annabelle Olivier Headshot By Web producer  Global News

Marvin Rotrand, city councillor for Snowdon has been elected interim leader for Coalition Montreal. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

Noemie Cabana / Global News
A A

City councillor and Sociéte de transport de Montreal vice-president Marvin Rotrand is taking on a new role.

The long-time councillor for Snowdon was elected as interim leader for Coalition Montreal, one of the city’s opposition parties.

The party was created by the late Marcel Côté.

Côté died months after the 2013 municipal election, with Benoit Dorais stepping in as interim leader.

Rotrand was chosen to head the party after Dorais announced earlier this week he was quitting the party to sit as an independent.

For his part, Rotrand has promised to continue Côté’s legacy.

One of his main priorities is expanding access to the public transit system in the city.

Rotrand is also looking ahead to next year’s municipal election, saying he hasn’t ruled out joining forces with another political party if it means Coalition Montreal could meet its objectives.

Global News

© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Montreal
Coalition Montreal interim leader
Marcel Cote
Marvin Rotrand
Montreal opposition party
Montreal politics
Municipal Politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News