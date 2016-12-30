Marvin Rotrand takes over as interim leader for Coalition Montreal

City councillor and Sociéte de transport de Montreal vice-president Marvin Rotrand is taking on a new role.

The long-time councillor for Snowdon was elected as interim leader for Coalition Montreal, one of the city’s opposition parties.

The party was created by the late Marcel Côté.

Côté died months after the 2013 municipal election, with Benoit Dorais stepping in as interim leader.

Rotrand was chosen to head the party after Dorais announced earlier this week he was quitting the party to sit as an independent.

For his part, Rotrand has promised to continue Côté’s legacy.

One of his main priorities is expanding access to the public transit system in the city.

Rotrand is also looking ahead to next year’s municipal election, saying he hasn’t ruled out joining forces with another political party if it means Coalition Montreal could meet its objectives.