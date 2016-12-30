Stolen hockey sticks for Cooper Nemeth’s memorial bench returned, 10 still missing

WINNIPEG — A day after they were reported stolen, hockey sticks intended to honour Cooper Nemeth have been returned.

On Wednesday evening, around 20 hockey sticks were taken from the Nemeth’s garage in the River East area. The hockey sticks, collected from Nemeth’s friends and teammates, were intended to be turned into a memorial bench for the 17-year-old, who was killed in February.

Andrew Skogen, a friend of Nemeth, said nine of the hockey sticks were returned Thursday evening. According to the family, the hockey sticks – including Nemeth’s – were wrapped in plastic and returned.

However, six to 10 sticks are still missing.

“They are broken sticks and have no value to anyone but them, as they are their family and friends’ sticks collected to make a commemorative piece for Cooper,” he added.

Skogen said there is now a reward if the sticks are returned to the family.

Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact investigators at 204-986-2857 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

On Feb. 13, 2016, Nemeth went missing after leaving a house party in the Valley Gardens area. His body was found days later in a bin outside a house on Bayne Crescent, not far from where he was last seen.

On Feb. 21, Winnipeg police charged Nicolas Bell-Wright with second-degree murder in the death of Nemeth. His trial has not started yet.