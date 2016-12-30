Canada
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on Highway 401 in Ajax

Three people were hurt following a crash between a tractor trailer and car on Highway 401 in Ajax on Dec. 30. 2016.

One person was killed and two more were injured following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a vehicle on Highway 401 in Ajax Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Salem Road.

Three occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospital, two of them by air ambulance.

Police said a 20-year-old man who was ejected from the vehicle died in hospital.

Another person remains in hospital in critical condition while the other had only minor head injuries.

All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours but reopened to traffic at 1 p.m.

