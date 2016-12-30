Crime
Driver charged after transport truck smashes into Hwy 401 overpass

A 22-year-old Hamilton, Ont. man has been charged with careless driving after the raised bed of his transport truck collided into an overpass on Highway 401 in Toronto on Thursday.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. as the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 401 approaching the Highway 400 bridge.

A video of the collision posted on social media shows the transport truck heading down the highway with its box raised and then smashing into the Highway 400 bridge.

No one was injured but the crash caused major traffic delays as crews cleared the scene.

The Ministry of Transportation was also called in to inspect the overpass for damage.

The westbound lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

