Man killed in workplace accident at Edmonton auto recycle yard

A man believed to be in his 60s was killed in a workplace accident in east Edmonton Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Jasper Auto and Truck Parts, located in the area of 54 Street and 76 Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said the man died while working on a vehicle, although exact details of what happened have not been released.

Occupational Health and Safety has taken over the investigation and is in the process of notifying the man’s family.

Police said the auto parts yard was open when the accident occurred, but no one was working with the victim at the time.

According to the company’s website, Jasper Auto and Truck Parks is an auto recycler that has been in operation since 1946.