Top 5 Global Regina online videos

In 2016, Global News cameras — as well as some of our viewers — have captured some incredible moments. These videos are posted to our social media platforms for all to see and share.

Here are the most popular videos Global Regina posted in the past year:

#5 Bull on the Loose

Canadian Western Agribition showcased the finest livestock available, but one particular bull stole the show. Global Regina cameras captured video of police and cowboys trying to wrangle a bold bull that escaped his pen and took a tour of the neighbourhood.

#4 A Man and his Dog

A local Lowe’s store made headlines when it employed disabled man Owen and his service dog, Blue. Video of the pair welcoming customers was shared far and wide and the team became much-loved figures at the store. Unfortunately, Blue passed away in December.

#3 Boys with Braids

The online audience also loved boys with braids; a story of young indigenous boys embracing the cultural significance of having long hair.

#2 Halloween Warning Labels

This story was shared far and wide when a local group took a different approach to protesting indigenous-themed Halloween costumes. They covered the costumes with tongue and cheek warning labels with information about missing and murdered indigenous women on the back.

#1 Moose in Moosomin

One video far surpassed the others in terms of its popularity. Dain Sorensen posted video he captured of moose triplets running through a bright yellow canola field near Moosomin, Sask. The clip was viewed 1.2 million times on Global’s Facebook page.

