Okanagan forecast

Thursday, December 29, 2016 – Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

A few flurries will continue into Thursday night, but we have a drier day between weather systems on Friday.

However a disturbance will drop in from the north on Saturday and bring snow to our region New Year’s Eve. Many of us will be ringing in the New Year with fresh snow…

After the weekend, expect cool conditions when Arctic air moves into Southern BC.

Friday’s daytime high range: -2 to +3

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla