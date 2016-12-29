Coquihalla highway shut down due to heavy snow, drivers stranded

The Coquihalla Highway has been closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to heavy snow and poor driving conditions.

About 20 centimetres was forecast for Highway 5 and it seems much of it has accumulated, making the route treacherous and now impassable.

DriveBC says the closure is being assessed but no estimate on when the route will reopen has been given.

Highway webcams show hundreds of vehicles at a standstill leading to the summit of the Coquihalla.

There is no word if vehicles are able to turn around.

More to come…

DriveBC webcam images: