Collision avoidance technology a priority for automakers

Sitting behind the wheel of a 2016 BMW 750i, the phone rings and there’s no fumbling to locate a device or answer it using a free hand. That action could bring about a ticket, fine and a look of outrage from a nearby driver.

Instead, the BMW driver sharply points to the dashboard and the call connects hands-free. That same vehicle allows a driver or passenger to increase or decrease the volume on the car radio using a single finger by rotating clockwise to increase the volume and counter-clockwise to turn the sound down.

Drivers on a two-lane road who get too close to the centre line are reminded they’re risking collision as the vehicle senses the paint on the road and the steering wheel vibrates distinctly. This technology is useful at preventing head-on collisions.

It’s among the latest technology available on premium vehicle models as manufacturers respond to consumer demand and legal necessities.

Drivers want comfort and their conveniences on the road. But with police departments strenuously enforcing distracted driving laws in many jurisdictions, manufacturers are deploying devices to allow motorists to drive as safely as possible within the current rules.

Subaru’s newest collision-avoidance technology is aimed at helping drivers reduce risk. At slower speeds, a driver who takes a foot off the accelerator catches a break when sensors detect the vehicle rolling toward an object and sounds an audible beep. If the driver still doesn’t respond, the Subaru applies the brakes firmly and just in time to prevent a collision. Similar technology is used to help a driver who is backing up.

In a series of demonstrations with Global News, a driver places the vehicle in reverse and lets the car roll at its own speed. The car stops within centimetres of a garbage receptacle. But the object could easily have been another car in a parking lot or a child walking behind the car.

Subaru’s Lead Vehicle Start Alert is another attempt to respond to a 21st century driving reality – texting when the vehicle is stopped somewhere, such as a drive-through fast food lane.

“You’re at the window, and you’re texting and the vehicle (in front) goes ahead,” said Anton Pawczuk of Subaru Canada, adding the driver is alerted to move with a beep tone.

Technologies don’t replace safe driving habits like attentiveness or reduced speed in bad weather, but it can help drivers prevent collisions.

Automakers typically roll out their newest safety technologies on their luxury vehicles. Airbags, power-assisted steering and braking, anti-lock braking systems and back-up cameras were all initially launched on premium models. Now, most of those technologies are standard equipment. Transport Canada will make reverse cameras mandatory on new cars and small trucks as of May, 2018.