Winnipeg waste collection delayed by up to three days, what you need to know

WINNIPEG — The city of Winnipeg is trying to catch up on its garbage and recycling collection after the Christmas and Boxing Day blizzard.

The city said waste collection was suspended on Monday due to the heavy snowfall. More than 20 centimeters fell on Winnipeg and the surrounding area, delaying collection by up to three days.

If your collection day was on Monday, the city said to call 311 if your garbage or recycling hasn’t been picked up yet.

For residents expecting a Tuesday pickup, the city said crews should be out Thursday by 4 p.m. to collect.

Residents waiting for a Wednesday or Thursday pickup will have to keep a close eye on their bins throughout the day. The city said crews could be out collecting garbage and recycling by 10 p.m. If no one has come to pick up the bins, residents will have to pull them off the road, and put them back by 7 a.m. Friday to be collected.

The city said anyone with a Friday pickup should wheel their bins to the street as normal. If the garbage isn’t collected by 10 p.m., the city asks you put your bin back out Saturday by 7 a.m.