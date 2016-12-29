Police investigate drive-by shooting in north Edmonton

Edmonton police were called to a home on the city’s north side Thursday afternoon after a drive-by shooting.

Police blocked off roads surrounding a multi-unit home in the area of 113 Street and 109 A Avenue.

Officers said at least five or six shots were fired at one unit of the building. Police could be seen combing the street for evidence.

Police believe the targeted unit was empty at the time and said no one was injured.

“There were folks home in other parts of the residence. It appears one part of the building specifically was targeted. It doesn’t appear that there’s anybody home inside that residence, however, we weren’t here when the actual shooting took place,” Insp. Malcolm Allan with the Edmonton Police Service said.

Allan said police are working to contact the people who live in the unit.

He said nearby residents were shaken by the daytime shooting.

“Any time shots are fired on a city street in the middle of the day, that’s cause for concern,” Allan said.

No one is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

More to come…