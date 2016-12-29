Attempted murder charges laid after Victoria crash

Victoria police say a man alleged to have intentionally driven his vehicle at two people has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Const. Matt Rutherford says officers were called Tuesday evening to what was initially reported as a two-car crash in an upscale Victoria neighbourhood not far from Government House.

In a news release, Rutherford says officers spoke to the occupants of both vehicles and determined that two people were targeted and weren’t in their vehicle when a man at the wheel of a second vehicle drove at them.

Police say one of the people involved was hurt, but those injuries weren’t serious.

Rutherford says police also determined there was a history of domestic violence between two of the people involved.

Forty-six-year-old Sebastien Normandin has been charged and remains in custody awaiting a Jan. 4 court appearance.