Canada
December 29, 2016 2:52 pm
Updated: December 29, 2016 2:55 pm

Third volunteer firefighter charged in series of Cape Breton summer fires

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015, file photo, a firefighter turns his head from flames of the Butte Fire burning near San Andreas, Calif.

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
A A

A volunteer firefighter has been charged with arson, the third firefighter accused in a series of blazes in Cape Breton last summer.

READ MORE: Volunteer firefighters linked to 16 arson cases in Cape Breton arrested

Story continues below
Global News

Gary Richard Luker faces two charges of arson, joining two other Florence Volunteer Fire Department members facing multiple charges for fires involving vehicles, brush, abandoned buildings and two residences.

Florence Deputy Chief Bill Capstick says Luker has been a member of the department for two years, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who was himself fire chief decades ago.

Cape Breton Regional Police arrested the 33-year-old man, who lives in North Sydney, on Dec. 23.

He was released ahead of an appearance in Sydney provincial court on Jan. 17.

In August, police announced that 49-year-old Stephen Tremblett of North Sydney faced 12 arson charges, while 24-year-old James Clayton MacDonald of Bras d’Or faced 16 arson charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arson Case
Cape Breton arson
Cape Breton Arson Cases
Cape Breton fires
Crime
Volunteer firefighter arrested
Volunteer Firefighter Arson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News