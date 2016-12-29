Third volunteer firefighter charged in series of Cape Breton summer fires

A volunteer firefighter has been charged with arson, the third firefighter accused in a series of blazes in Cape Breton last summer.

Gary Richard Luker faces two charges of arson, joining two other Florence Volunteer Fire Department members facing multiple charges for fires involving vehicles, brush, abandoned buildings and two residences.

Florence Deputy Chief Bill Capstick says Luker has been a member of the department for two years, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who was himself fire chief decades ago.

Cape Breton Regional Police arrested the 33-year-old man, who lives in North Sydney, on Dec. 23.

He was released ahead of an appearance in Sydney provincial court on Jan. 17.

In August, police announced that 49-year-old Stephen Tremblett of North Sydney faced 12 arson charges, while 24-year-old James Clayton MacDonald of Bras d’Or faced 16 arson charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.