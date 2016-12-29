Westmount Conservatory reconstruction estimated at $3-4M

The Westmount Conservatory and its greenhouses are set to be repaired after being closed over a year ago when a glass pane fell from the roof.

The restoration will focus on the exterior of the building, including the roof.

The project is set to cost between $3 to 4 million.

Westmount Conservatory is set to be restored. Contract will be awarded in 2017. No date for when it will reopen. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/V719JI2wsC — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) December 29, 2016

“There are areas that are rotting and are potentially dangerous and it needs to be reconstructed,” said councillor Cynthia Lulham.

For some, the wait for a decision regarding the restoration has been frustrating.

READ MORE: Westmount Conservatory remains closed indefinitely

“It was a nice kind of respite during the winter to come and have a little bit of heat,” Samantha Bretholz told Global News in September.

It's been closed ever since a glass pane fell from the ceiling narrowly missing a man more than a year ago. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/aMFuq3AF5u — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) December 29, 2016

Visitors enjoying the space outside the conservatory said they haven’t been able to go inside.

“It’s an iconic building, it’s part of our heritage for Westmount,” Lulham said.

“There is not a question council is going to rebuild it.”

Officials said a contract will be awarded in 2017 with no official date for when the conservatory will reopen.