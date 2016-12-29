Dog stolen from west-end Toronto home might have been re-sold: police

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a three-year-old Cane Corso Mastiff dog that was stolen from a home in the city’s west end.

Police said the dog’s owner returned to her home in the Caledonia Road and Eglinton Avenue West area at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and found that someone entered the home and took the dog.

Investigators said they believe the dog, which answers to the name Lava, might have been re-sold in Ontario or Quebec.

1229 11:13 Public Asst Sought In B&e & Ft Invst, Eglinton Ave & Cale… Rd, Dog Stolen https://t.co/bW88jXRpeU — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 29, 2016

Police said this has been an active investigation over the past two months and officers released a picture Thursday with the hope someone will recognize the dog.

Officers described Lava as standing at 2’6” and said the dog weighed approximately 70 pounds at the time of the theft. Police said the dog may have been pregnant.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.